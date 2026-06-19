Meghalaya: Prestone Tynsong flags ‘concerning’ behaviour among youth despite legal awareness

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong, on Thursday voiced concern over the behaviour of young people in the state, stating that despite being aware of laws and regulations, many continue to comply with them only out of fear of enforcement rather than a sense of civic responsibility. Speaking at the Naveen Nyaya Sanhita exhibition organised by the Department of Home (Police) and the Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Meghalaya, he said Meghalaya has nearly completed two years under the new criminal laws implemented from July 1, 2024, replacing colonial-era legislation that had remained in force for over 150 years.

Highlighting the T3 framework - Timeline, Technology and Trust - Tynsong said, "The issue with the state of Meghalaya, especially the young people, is that they know the laws; they know each and every line, but the problem is that whatever law is being implemented by the law enforcers or by different departments in the government, the behaviour that we have here is very, very concerning." "The laws are followed not for public safety but out of fear of law enforcers. Comply with this because you don't want to be fined." He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to voluntarily follow laws and SOPs for public safety and welfare rather than merely to avoid penalties.

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