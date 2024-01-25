Meghalaya Raj Bhawan celebrates UP Foundation Day

Shillong: In line with the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative of the Government of India, which aims to foster stronger connections and promote mutual understanding among people from different states and Union Territories, a cultural evening was held at Raj Bhavan Shillong to commemorate the Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh.

The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest in the presence of the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, Dr B D R Tiwari, IAS and other dignitaries and invites.

In his address, the Hon'ble Governor acknowledged Uttar Pradesh's profound historical significance, highlighting its role as the epicenter of religion, art, literature, culture, civilization, and politics.

He noted Uttar Pradesh's distinction as the home to revered figures like Ram, Krishna, and Buddha, emphasizing its spiritual significance with holy places such as Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Nemish, Prayag, Lumbini, Sarnath, Kushinagar, and majestic rivers like Yamuna, Ganga, and Saryu-all embodying the essence of the Ganga-Jamuni culture.

The Governor further praised the state's remarkable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the dynamic guidance of its Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Furthermore, he remarked that Uttar Pradesh is steadfastly progressing towards becoming the country's premier state, a testament to its continuous trajectory of development.

The cultural evening also witnessed a performance by renowned Kathak dancer, Sukanya Bora from Assam complemented by presentations by the students of NEIAH.

The program was organized by Raj Bhavan, Shillong in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya along with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Shillong