Meghalaya: Regional Democratic Alliance Manifesto Promises Protection of Minority Rights and Socio-economic Development in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) in Meghalaya, composed of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), has released its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The manifesto, presented by party president Metbah Lyngdoh, underscores the coalition's commitment to opposing the imposition of Hindi language, advocating for minority rights, and pursuing socio-economic development initiatives.

Central to the RDA's agenda is the pledge to protect the rights of religious minorities by opposing initiatives such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and anti-conversion laws. Additionally, the alliance vows to advocate for legislation to address crimes against Christians and other religious minorities. The manifesto also emphasizes the review of foreign funding to Christian organizations and proposes measures to ensure representation of religious minorities in national institutions.

The RDA manifesto strongly opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and vows to seek exemption from its application in Meghalaya. The coalition promises to vehemently oppose any beef ban as part of its commitment to secular ideology and policy. Furthermore, it aims to accord Minority Status to Indigenous/Native Faiths and establish the Khasi Cultural Institute under the control of local authorities.

In the realm of education, the RDA advocates for the inclusion of Meghalaya's freedom fighters in national textbooks and endeavors to raise awareness of the region's history and legacy. Additionally, the coalition pledges to protect the interests of tribal communities by reviewing Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) lists and advocating for separate civil service cadres for the state.

Environmental concerns feature prominently in the RDA's manifesto, with promises to oppose uranium mining and review forest conservation laws. The alliance also commits to strengthening laws for environmental protection, combating global warming, and achieving sustainable development goals.

Socio-economic initiatives outlined in the manifesto include support for marginalized groups such as persons with disabilities, frontline healthcare workers, and women. The RDA pledges to prioritize healthcare services, combat gender-based violence, and advocate for women's representation in legislative bodies.

Overall, the RDA manifesto presents a comprehensive vision for Meghalaya's development, rooted in principles of minority rights protection, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic progress. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the coalition aims to garner support for its agenda of inclusive governance and regional empowerment.