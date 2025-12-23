Meghalaya: Ri Bhoi Police step up pre-festival highway checks

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With the Christmas and New Year festivities driving a surge in highway movement, the Ri Bhoi Police have intensified enforcement to ensure road safety and deter violations along key transit corridors. Displaying heightened vigilance during the festive season, police teams carried out a comprehensive vehicle checking drive aimed at reinforcing compliance with traffic laws and preventing misuse of authority symbols on public roads.

The operation was conducted along National Highway-6 near Quinnine village under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi, V.S. Rathore, accompanied by Additional Superintendent of Police Orville Massar, with active support from personnel of the Nongpoh and Umsning Traffic Branches. Vehicles were stopped and thoroughly inspected, with special focus on visible violations that pose safety and security concerns.

During the drive, police acted firmly against vehicles fitted with tinted black glasses, checking them without exception. Two bank cash-carrying vehicles were found equipped with sirens despite lacking proper authorization or permission. Acting immediately, the Senior Superintendent of Police directed the removal of the sirens from both vehicles, underscoring that unauthorized use of emergency signals will not be tolerated, irrespective of the nature of the service involved.

The drive also exposed misuse of official identity, with several private vehicles found displaying the words “Government of Meghalaya” on their number plates despite having no authorized government officials on board. Police personnel promptly removed such markings and issued stern warnings, cautioning that falsely claiming government association or misusing official identification on private vehicles constitutes a serious violation and will invite strict action.

The intensified checking drive reflects the Ri Bhoi Police’s resolve to maintain order, ensure commuter safety and prevent the abuse of official privileges, particularly during the festive period when traffic density and security risks tend to rise.

