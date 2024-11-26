Meghalaya: Rs. 108 Crore In Scholarships Distributed to 50,000 Tribal Students

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Directorate of Higher & Technical Education has awarded scholarships of Rs 108.83 crore to around 50,000 students, marking a major advancement in the empowerment of tribal students.

The state government's commitment to supporting education and skill development among underserved communities is demonstrated by this significant investment.

The central government and state government worked together to provide money for this project. The Meghalaya government gave an extra Rs 10.90 crore, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs made a significant contribution of Rs 98.09 crore.

Two installments have been made to distribute the scholarship. 17,364 students received benefits from the first tranche, which was worth Rs 42.32 crore, while 32,064 students received benefits from the second payment, which was worth Rs 66.67 crore.