Meghalaya: Seng Kut Snem celebrated with grand procession and traditional dances

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Thousands of people participated in the Seng Kut Snem procession on Sunday, a festival of the Khasi community that honours the preservation and celebration of their indigenous culture and traditions. Dressed in traditional attire, young men, women and elders marched through the streets of the state capital, proclaiming the dignity and solemnity of the Khasi faith.

The vibrant procession showcased the richness of Khasi heritage through folk music and cultural performances, reflecting the simplicity and vibrancy of the indigenous Khasi way of life. The march began at Madan Iewrynghep and culminated at the Weiking Ground in Jaiaw, where traditional dances were performed and special prayers were offered. As performers took the stage, traditional music echoed across the venue, captivating the large gathering.

In his message, Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar said, “I am truly delighted to learn that Seng Khasi Kmie, Shillong, an esteemed organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Khasi religion, culture and identity, is celebrating the 126th Anniversary of its Foundation Day – Seng Kut Snem – on the 23rd of November, 2025.”

“Seng Kut Snem represents the revival and reinforcement of the indigenous faith, values and traditions that shape the Khasi identity. It is a time to honour the community’s resilience and the visionaries who fostered cultural pride and self-awareness. May Seng Khasi Kmie continue to inspire future generations by preserving and promoting the unique heritage, beliefs, language and customs of the Khasi people with steadfast dedication,” he said.

“On this momentous and sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and convey my best wishes to the members of the organization and the entire Khasi community. This significant milestone is not only a celebration of the organization’s enduring commitment to its founding principles but also a tribute to the spiritual and cultural awakening of the Khasi people,” the Governor added.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also extended his greetings, saying, “The annual Seng Kut Snem festival honours the Seng Khasi Movement and the steadfast efforts of Seng Khasi Kmie in preserving, protecting and promoting the indigenous Khasi faith and culture. On the occasion of its 126th Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Meghalaya.”

