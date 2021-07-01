Meghalaya: Seven more COVID deaths recorded

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths taking the total such fatalities to 838, health authorities informed. Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War also informed that the State also recorded 352 new cases and 392 recovered from the virus.

East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts recorded three cases each and Ri-Bhoi one case.

With the latest figures, the State now has a total of 4,216 active cases and 44,459 have so far recovered from the virus.

