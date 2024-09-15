Meghalaya: Shillong-Dawki underpass shortened due to land issue

SHILLONG: The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has scaled back the plans for construction of an underpass on the Shillong-Dawki road in Meghalaya.

Originally, the aim of the ramp was to extend to Barrick Point, but due to difficulties in land acquisition, especially defense properties, NHIDCL has decided to scale down the project.

The tunnel will then be completed a few hundred meters before Anjali petrol station. The revised plan came after the state government faced challenges in securing the necessary land for the Barrick Point expansion.

Despite earlier assurances, NHIDCL and the project consultants faced unexpected hurdles in land acquisition, including encroaching on military-owned properties.