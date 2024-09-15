Meghalaya: Shillong-Dawki underpass shortened due to land issue

SHILLONG: The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has scaled back the plans for construction of an underpass on the Shillong-Dawki road in Meghalaya.
Originally, the aim of the ramp was to extend to Barrick Point, but due to difficulties in land acquisition, especially defense properties, NHIDCL has decided to scale down the project.
The tunnel will then be completed a few hundred meters before Anjali petrol station. The revised plan came after the state government faced challenges in securing the necessary land for the Barrick Point expansion.
Despite earlier assurances, NHIDCL and the project consultants faced unexpected hurdles in land acquisition, including encroaching on military-owned properties.
An NHIDCL official said, “In view of the state government’s inability to provide the required land and the complexity of the protective infrastructure, we have decided to restrict the slope to the designed length system currently.
However, if the state government is able to acquire the required land in future, we may reconsider the expansion of the project.”
NHIDCL is currently completing the design of the 930-metre-long tunnel. Once the design is done, technical analysis of the construction continues.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal affirmed that the state government is mulling to figure out an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam so as to ensure that vehicles travelling to Shillong do not face any inconvenience.
This proposal comes in response to safety threats that looms large over the Umiam dam. It may be noted that the retrofitting construction work on this dam was just completed recently.
Addressing the media, Mondal said that the power department has sought assistance from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar to bring about a viable solution in this matter.
The Meghalaya Power Minister informed that they are contemplating on the ways in which the smooth movement of commuters can be ensured.
