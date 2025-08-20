Meghalaya Signs MoU to Introduce Olympic Values Education Program in Schools

Shillong: In a landmark move to integrate sports-based learning into the education system, the Government of Meghalaya has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Education Department, the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation to implement the Olympic Values Education Program (OVEP) across schools in the state.

The Olympic Values Education Program, designed by the International Olympic Committee, seeks to use the power of sports to teach life skills while nurturing the core Olympic values of Excellence, Respect, and Friendship among students.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, while launching the initiative, said that the program will play a key role in strengthening Meghalaya’s youth-centric sports ecosystem. “By bringing sports into classrooms, we are not just training future athletes but shaping well-rounded individuals who embody discipline, respect, and teamwork,” he said.

School students from across the state also joined the program virtually during the launch, making it a participatory and inclusive beginning. Officials highlighted that OVEP will supplement the state’s ongoing efforts to promote sports education, foster character development, and encourage youth engagement at multiple levels.

The collaboration with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, founded by India’s first Olympic gold medalist in shooting, is expected to provide both expertise and resources to ensure the program’s effective rollout in Meghalaya’s schools.