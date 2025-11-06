Meghalaya: Sniawbhalang Dhar Quashes Rumours of Cold War with Prestone Tynsong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing speculation about an alleged rift within the top leadership of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has ruled out any differences or "cold war" between him and fellow Deputy Chief Minister and State NPP President, Prestone Tynsong.

Speaking to media persons, Dhar asserted, "Sir Prestone and I are united; we are one. It is next to impossible. Sir Prestone, Conrad Sangma, and I - we are one. There is no cold war between anybody; we are living as one big happy family."

Addressing reports of discontent among NPP legislators, Dhar maintained that the matter was purely internal. "This is our family affair; leave it to me," he said.

He also downplayed any immediate political concerns, emphasising that the party's focus remains on governance and development. "This is not election time; elections are another two years away. A time will come, and you will see," he remarked.

Dhar further revealed that several leaders from other political parties have shown interest in joining the NPP. "Two years are left for the polls; some from other political parties want to join the NPP," he said, adding that there are currently no plans to deny tickets to any sitting MLAs.

Dhar also expressed confidence in the NPP's participation and prospects in the upcoming District Council elections.

