Meghalaya: Spectacular Finale of 100 Drums Wangala Festival Celebrates Garo Culture

SHILLONG: The finale of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival, full of rich traditions and vibrant ethnic life among the Garos, filled the Chibragre hills near Tura with the rhythmic beats of the Dama, or the Garo drum, as sunset faded into the horizon. It echoed across the valley to mark the culmination of the event on Saturday.

Chief Guest, Deputy Director General for the Northeast, Anil Oraw, appreciating the efforts put by the Wangala Committee in protecting the authentic culture and traditions of the Garo community of Assam said that the festival was superbly organized and the venue setup is superior to other festivals. The Oraw urged the people, especially the youth, to embrace their cultural heritage, now strongly emphasizing the importance of the traditions passed down by their forefathers and urging them to live by these in the years to come. He also assured his continued support for the festival from the Ministry of Tourism in the coming years.

Prasanna Gogoi, in his address as Director of the Ministry of Culture, North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) said the same. He said there is a need to preserve the roots and identity of the Garo people and requested the next generation to learn and take forward these cultural trends. Gogoi also urged everybody to pursue learning about their rituals and to help take this festival to greater heights in the coming years.

Such appreciation and recognition was given to the Wangala festival during a meet addressed by the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Jagdish Chelani. In Garo, he said, "The Wangala festival is indispensable for the community."

Chairman of the Wangala Committee Ronald Rikman Sangma said it is their biggest festival. He added that the principal objective behind such festivals is to make them united and supportive of one another in order to protect their cultures. He expressed thanks to the dignitaries and well-wishers for their cooperation and support of the festival.

The traditional Wangala Anthem, "Dimdim Dimchong Dachichong," a folk song composed by the late Millickson K. Sangma, was sung daily during the festival.

The 100 Drums Wangala is an after harvest festival for the Garos that features thanksgiving rituals, music, and dance. It begins with Rugala, a day before the festival, whereby the Nokma, the village chief, will offer special rice-beer, rice, and vegetables to Misi Saljong, the Giver; the Sa∙sat So∙a is of incense burning at the village chief's house to actually declare the start of the fiesta for the entire week.

Tourists from all over the world, including France, Belgium, Germany, Canada, and a couple of states in India, thronged to witness the Wangala festival and participate in its rituals. Ten troupes from different regions of Garo Hills participated in this year's dance competition. Chidaogre troupe emerged as the winner, followed by Gondenggre and Dalbenggre.