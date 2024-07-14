Meghalaya: Suggestions submitted to Expert Committee on State Reservation Policy

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Two prominent persons of the state, Erwin K. Syiem Sutnga, an advocate and Dr. Philomath Passah a retired professor of North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) have placed their suggestions to the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy.

In his suggestions to the Expert Committee, Sutnga said that any modification of the Reservation Policy will have to take into consideration that the situation in Meghalaya and the North-East India is different from other parts of India.

Presenting the opinion by Dr. Passah former Professor, Department of Economics, NEHU Shillong, Sutnga pointed out that the economically challenged members of the

Khasi-Jaintia and Garo Tribe have to be given preference above the creamy layer of tribal society in Meghalaya. (In line with Indra Sawhney vs. Union of India AIR 1993 SCC 447).

Sutnga said that the majority of the Khasi-Jaintia Tribe and Garo Tribe are historically challenged in economic, education and livelihood opportunities. He said that it is for this reason that the lot of such has to be considered in any modification of the Reservation Policy of Meghalaya. According to him this is because reservation of five percent is made for other Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Castes which should be limited to Scheduled Tribes like the Biate Tribe who are historically linked to Jaintia Hills even though they are not part of the Khasi- Jaintia Tribe. "All other non indigenous Scheduled Tribes should be deleted by an amendment of the said list by Parliament on the recommendation of the Government of Meghalaya," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Passah said the public since the inception of the State in 1972, the quota shared between the three main tribes of Meghalaya, namely, the Garos and the Khasi-Jaintias together was fixed at an equal ratio of 40:40.

"This is very unfair and unjustified as the policy has been heavily tilted in favour of the Garos at the expense of the Khasi and Jaintias combined together; the former no doubt are less populated than the latter. It must be stated that the policy has been opposed by the Khasis and the Jaintias since the time it was implemented," the retired NEHU professor said.

According to him the Khasi-Jaintia were told that the Policy would be operated for a limited period of time since the Garos are comparatively more backward than the Khasis and the Jaintias.

Dr. Passah said that from 2001, 2011 and 2021 the percentages of their respective population during the three decades may be taken for the purpose of calculation of their respective quota to replace the present baseless ratio of 40:40.

He said that rounding of the two quota, the Garos may be given 30 percent while for the Khasi-Jaintia it has to be 50 percent keeping in mind the limit fixed by the Supreme Court of 50 percent losing thereby 0.36 percent. Hence the new rationale of sharing in the revised Reservation Policy of the State of Meghalaya should be 30:50 for Garos and the Khasis-Jaintias," Dr. Passah said.

