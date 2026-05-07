Meghalaya targets global tourism growth with mega projects and ecosystem push: CM Sangma

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SHILLONG: Meghalaya is positioning itself for a major leap in the tourism sector with a focus on global-standard infrastructure, community participation, and large-scale investments, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday, outlining an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a premier international destination over the next few years.

Addressing the "Empowerment of Tourism Champions of Meghalaya" programme at Orchid Lake, Umiam, Chief Minister underscored that tourism growth in the state hinges on a collaborative ecosystem involving government, private stakeholders, and local communities, while pointing to a series of ongoing and upcoming projects expected to reshape the sector.

"It is to ensure that global, iconic projects come up in Meghalaya. When large resorts come in, it makes Meghalaya one of the premier destinations for tourists to visit. We would like to see Meghalaya on the global map," he said.

The Chief Minister indicated that the state is on the cusp of a visible transformation, driven by multiple infrastructure and tourism initiatives currently underway. "Many tourism projects are being implemented. In the next two to three years, there will be a massive transformation in the tourism sector, with projects such as the Shillong ropeway, skywalk, and rain museum at Mawsynram," he said.

Highlighting the trajectory of growth, he added, "In the last eight years, massive change has taken place in the tourism sector alone."

Framing tourism as an ecosystem rather than a standalone sector, he stressed that isolated efforts by individual stakeholders would not yield sustained results. He said tourism must be supported by connectivity, infrastructure, safety, and quality visitor experiences to remain competitive.

He further emphasized that the state's long-term vision goes beyond promotional events and hospitality infrastructure, focusing instead on creating a compelling destination identity that naturally features in travellers' choices.

The event, organized by the Tourism Department, brought together a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, artisans, students, and community representatives, reflecting the government's emphasis on inclusive and community-driven tourism development.

Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira described the initiative as part of a broader structural shift in the sector, noting a sharp rise in tourist footfall, with provisional estimates reaching nearly 18 lakh visitors in 2025. He said tourism has evolved into a key pillar of the state's economy, supported by over 150 ongoing projects and significant public and private investment.

The programme also highlighted efforts to build institutional frameworks such as a dedicated Destination Management Organization to ensure professional planning, coordination, and sustainable growth.

In a major boost to connectivity, the Chief Minister announced that runway expansion work at Shillong Airport has been awarded and is expected to be completed within 15 months, enabling operations of larger aircraft-an intervention he described as a potential "game changer" for tourism.

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