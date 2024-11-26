Meghalaya: Three Arrested in North Garo Hills with 250 Liters of Contraband Cough Syrup

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The North Garo Hills police arrested three individuals from Assam and seized a large quantity of contraband cough syrup in a significant operation on Sunday. The Rari Outpost General Checkpoint (OGC) intercepted a vehicle suspected of carrying illegal substances at around 2:40pm.

In a press statement, the police detailed the seizure, stating, “ The following suspected psychotropic substances were seized from the occupants of the said vehicle, 10 (ten) bags of Cough Syrup (Phensedyl) containing 10 (ten) smaller packed and 25 (twenty five) bottles in one packed of 100 Ml each. (Total 2500 bottles X 10 ML per bottle = 250 Lts or 250 KG), Mobile phones and the vehicle (Tata Magic) bearing Regd. No. AS18-AC-6853 with key.” A regular case has been registered in connection with the incident, and the police assured that all necessary legal procedures are being followed.

