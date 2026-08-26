Meghalaya TMC Chief Pyngrope Reaffirms Unity, Eyes 2028 Poll Comeback

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress president Charles Pyngrope has asserted that the party remains intact in the State and will contest the 2028 Assembly elections, amid reports of organisational weakening and speculation over its political future. Pyngrope rejected the existence of a "Nakli TMC" in Meghalaya and said the party would assess the political mood before determining its electoral prospects. He maintained that voters seeking a viable alternative could provide the TMC an opportunity to regain ground.

The TMC leader dismissed claims that the party had no future in Meghalaya, saying political assessments could be challenged. He also expressed confidence in contesting the 2028 elections on a TMC ticket and rebuilding his support base.

Pyngrope acknowledged that the party's vote share had declined compared with the previous election but said electoral support could fluctuate before the next polls.

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