Meghalaya TMC to retain ‘Jora Phul Ghas’ symbol till 2028: Charles Pyngrope

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Charles Pyngrope said the party's legislators in the State would continue with the TMC and its existing 'Jora Phul Ghas' symbol until 2028, while indicating that the symbol's status would be reassessed after the West Bengal by-election.

Pyngrope said Meghalaya TMC legislators had been elected on the TMC symbol and argued that it could not simply be frozen for the State's elected representatives unless the Meghalaya unit split. He said he would ensure that the party's MLAs remained together until 2028.

"If Election Commission freezes the TMC symbol even after West Bengal by-election, that means the party will not be able to use the symbol post-2028 elections. As of now, we have been elected and no one can freeze our symbol as representatives of TMC in Meghalaya," he said.

The issue has gained significance following the Election Commission's recognition of a split in the Trinamool Congress and its decision to freeze the party's name and symbol, with alternative names and symbols allotted to factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy for the West Bengal by-elections.

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