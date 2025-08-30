Meghalaya to roll out QR code tracking for liquor bottles from September

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to introduce a QR code-based tracking system for liquor bottles from September this year, a move aimed at curbing unauthorized trade, preventing leakages, and ensuring greater transparency in excise revenue. Informing this to the media in Shillong, Minister In charge of Excise Kyrmen Shylla said the system would allow real-time monitoring of the liquor supply chain—from bottling units to retailers—plugging loopholes and improving accountability.

Shylla explained that although the launch was initially scheduled for August, logistical delays and requests from contractors developing the system led to its postponement. “We wanted to complete it within August itself, but due to constraints of time and some requests from the contractors, we extended it to September. We also want the Chief Minister to inaugurate the system,” he stated.

The minister further highlighted that the initiative would also help in combating the production and sale of spurious liquor, which continues to pose a challenge. “As of now, we have seen some people still trying to make unauthorized liquor, so we are trying to stop all those things,” he added.

The QR code system had earlier received approval from the State Cabinet as part of a broader plan to streamline excise operations and boost state revenue. While noting that excise collections are already on an upward trend, Shylla expressed confidence that the new digital mechanism would strengthen revenue generation further.

