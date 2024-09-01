Meghalaya: Training Programme on ‘Basic Life Support’ Organized at NEIGRIHMS

SHILLONG: A one day hands-on training programme on “Basic Life Support” for Doctors, Nurses and Laboratory Technicians of Blood Centres of Meghalaya, was organized recently by Meghalaya AIDS Control Society with Meghalaya State Blood Transfusion Council in collaboration with the Departments of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Centre and Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, NEIGRIHMS, in the Department of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Centre, NEIGRIHMS. The programme was inaugurated by Dr C Daniala, Medical Superintendent, NEIGRIHMS and Dr. A. Kharjana, Joint Director (Research), DHS, Meghalaya.

The training was imparted by Dr. Priyanka Dev, Associate Professor and Dr. Neha Rawat, Assistant Professor from the Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care and Dr LutikaNepram, Chief Medical Officer from the Department of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Centre, NEIGRIHMS, stated a press release.

