Meghalaya: Trial begins in Raja Raghuvanshi case in Shillong court

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The trial in the sensational murder case of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi commenced on Tuesday before the Court of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), Shillong, with the examination of the complainant and brother of the deceased, Vipin Raghuvanshi.

Proceedings began after the formal framing of charges against five accused — the victim’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her alleged accomplices, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — all of whom pleaded not guilty.

Calling it “a watertight chargesheet” backed by roughly 90 witnesses, Special Public Prosecutor K.C. Gautam said, “Only Vipin Raghuvanshi was called today. The examination was incomplete and will take more time. The others will appear as their turn comes. The trial commenced with the framing of the chargesheet. Today, the prosecution evidence began. The chargesheet includes roughly 90 witnesses. I must say, it’s a watertight chargesheet.”

Following the day’s proceedings, complainant Vipin Raghuvanshi told reporters, “As the time was over today, I have been given the next date, which is 26 November. Because of time constraints, my full statement could not be recorded.”

The case stems from the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife for their honeymoon in May this year. The couple was reported missing on 26 May, leading to an extensive search operation. On 2 June, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.

Also Read: Three More Named in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case