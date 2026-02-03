Meghalaya: Two accused discharged in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major development in the high-profile murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, two allegedly considered accused—Balbir Ahirbar alias Ballu and Lokendra Singh Tomar—earlier arrested on charges of destruction of evidence, have been discharged following completion of the investigation and submission of the final report. Police said evidence collected during the course of investigation established their non-involvement in the crime, leading to their discharge, even as the prosecution proceeds against the remaining accused in the sensational case.

East Khasi Hills District Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the arrests were made under compelling circumstances at that stage of the investigation, but subsequent findings clarified the factual position. He said, “Second charge sheet is filed in the murder case of Raja Raghuwanshi, from the last three people who were arrested for destruction of evidence of murder only one person has been chargesheeted other two have been discharged as the Final Report stated the fact of their non involvement but circumstances at that time made us we had to arrest them. After investigation we found only one person is involved. Next hearing will be very soon as the court is moving at a fast track. Beside Sonam, there was no bail plea from other four accused.”

Police said while one of the three arrested for allegedly destroying evidence continues to face charges, the final report conclusively ruled out the role of the other two allegedly considered accused. The court is expected to take up the matter shortly, with the trial proceeding on a fast-track basis in view of the gravity of the offence.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the bail plea of prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi was rejected by the court. No bail pleas have been filed by the remaining four accused so far.

