Meghalaya: UDP likely to contest select seats in GHADC elections

SHILLONG: With the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections scheduled for next year, the United Democratic Party (UDP), an alliance partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA 2) government, is expected to contest a limited number of seats in the region. The party is reportedly relying on local leadership in Garo Hills to chart its electoral strategy, reflecting a cautious approach that combines grassroots insight with party oversight. Party President Metbah Lyngdoh said, “As far as the GHADC is concerned, we have formed a group of party leaders in the Garo Hills area because they will be more aware than us about what exactly needs to be done and how to move forward as far as the GHADC elections are concerned. So they have to give us the final decision. But perhaps we may choose a few seats where we will attempt to put up our candidates. Unless anything comes from their end regarding the candidates, maybe in a few weeks’ time we will be able to decide.”

