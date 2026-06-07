Meghalaya: UDP rejects division speculation after Kharjahrin resignation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh dismissed allegations of division within the party following the resignation of former Shillong Lok Sabha candidate Robertjune Kharjahrin, asserting that the regional outfit remains united despite differing opinions among its members.

Responding to reports of internal discord, Lyngdoh said, “No, there is no division in the party as I have said. Everyone has the freedom to think in whatever way they feel like.” He maintained that democratic space for differing views exists within the party and that internal issues are addressed through dialogue and consultation.

The UDP president said the party had accepted Kharjahrin’s resignation from the post of vice-president and respected his decision to leave the organisation. Kharjahrin had stepped down ostensibly over the party’s support for James PK Sangma, the National People’s Party-backed nominee for Meghalaya’s lone Rajya Sabha seat. “From the party level, we have nothing to say. We respect the decision made by him,” Lyngdoh stated, while defending the UDP’s decision to back the NPP candidate, saying it was not a wrong political decision.

On concerns raised by the UDP Shillong City District unit through an internal letter reportedly expressing dissatisfaction over the Shillong by-election candidature, Lyngdoh said party members have every right to voice their grievances through established organisational forums. “There is always a platform within the party for dialogue, interaction and consultation with respect to any matter related to party affairs,” he said.

He further noted that the letter was an internal party communication that had been leaked to the media and maintained that the matter had already been discussed within the party and resolved through internal consultations. The remarks come as the UDP leadership seeks to reinforce organisational unity and contain speculation over internal differences triggered by Kharjahrin’s exit.

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