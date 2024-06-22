Meghalaya: Umiam Set To Be Transformed Into A Major Tourist Destination

UMIAM: In a push to boost tourism in the state, Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that Umiam is set to be transformed into a major tourist hub.
This ambitious plan has been made possible after the forest department allocated a huge swath of land, measuring over 300 acres, for the development of the area.
The Social Welfare Minister informed about this decision to the media following a meeting chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma concluded on June 20.
Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh affirmed that the state government has its eyes set on revamping Umiam as a major tourist hotspot of the entire Northeast region.
He revealed that this endeavour of the Meghalaya government has made ‘substantial progress’ given that the forest department has agreed to allocate over 300 acres of land to renovate the area and facilitate the growth of tourism.
Everyone is on the same page regarding the proposal to development Umiam into a primary tourist destination and has agreed to move forward with this visionary project.
The Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister further informed that the relevant department will be tasked with finalising the details of the project.
Furthermore, he stated that new accommodation facilities, entertainment zones, among others will be introduced in this scenic place.
Lyngdoh went to reveal that the Umiam project will focus on expanding units of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).
He concluded by saying that the state government is mulling to introduce water sports entertainment activities, among other similar ones in this picturesque location.
