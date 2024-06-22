Meghalaya: Umiam Set To Be Transformed Into A Major Tourist Destination

UMIAM: In a push to boost tourism in the state, Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that Umiam is set to be transformed into a major tourist hub.

This ambitious plan has been made possible after the forest department allocated a huge swath of land, measuring over 300 acres, for the development of the area.

The Social Welfare Minister informed about this decision to the media following a meeting chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma concluded on June 20.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh affirmed that the state government has its eyes set on revamping Umiam as a major tourist hotspot of the entire Northeast region.