Meghalaya: Villagers Call On Govt Not To Abandon Four-Laning Of NH Via Mawryngkneng– Puriang Villages

SHILLONG: About 32 villagers from Puriang village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District have submitted their request to the deputy commissioner to intervene in the alleged plan of discontinuing the construction of the four lanes of the National Highway from Mawryngkneng-Puriang villages.
According to the villagers, the economic activities and livelihood of the people living along the stretch of the national highway will definitely be affected by the constriction of the four-lane from the new alternative road bypassing the existing road.
In a letter submitted to the DC RM Kurbah on October 3, residents of the Mawryngkneng-Puriang village gave away portion of their land to the government to construct the four-lane National Highway 44 in 2007, for which they were even compensated by the government.
The villagers said, “It has been discovered that the government is going to abandon the 4 lanes of the existing road that was acquired in the year 2007-2009; instead, the government is planning to realign and make an alternative new road bypassing the existing road. The construction of this new road is going to cause hardship and have an economic impact on the villagers, who have relied on this road for their income. Many of these villagers have already established various businesses, which could potentially lead to joblessness, thereby negatively impacting their economy and livelihood.
Furthermore, the villagers requested that the DC investigate the matter and refrain from abandoning the four lanes of the current road, taking into account the previously stated facts.
