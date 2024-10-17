Meghalaya: Villagers Call On Govt Not To Abandon Four-Laning Of NH Via Mawryngkneng– Puriang Villages

SHILLONG: About 32 villagers from Puriang village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District have submitted their request to the deputy commissioner to intervene in the alleged plan of discontinuing the construction of the four lanes of the National Highway from Mawryngkneng-Puriang villages.

According to the villagers, the economic activities and livelihood of the people living along the stretch of the national highway will definitely be affected by the constriction of the four-lane from the new alternative road bypassing the existing road.

In a letter submitted to the DC RM Kurbah on October 3, residents of the Mawryngkneng-Puriang village gave away portion of their land to the government to construct the four-lane National Highway 44 in 2007, for which they were even compensated by the government.