Meghalaya: VPP calls for CBI, ED probe into coal racket

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit has issued a strong call for central intervention to dismantle the illegal coal trade in Meghalaya, alleging a nexus between the coal mafia and those in power.

Describing the issue as “serious” and “just the tip of the iceberg,” Basaiawmoit said rampant illegal mining, transportation, and trade of coal continue unchecked across the state despite repeated bans, opposition from locals, and critical observations by national committees.

“There are many central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, so they need to pull up their socks if you really want to clean this problem in our state,” he asserted.

The VPP chief questioned how coal trucks continue to ply freely while small operators face harsh penalties. “A poor rapido driver will be caught for not having permission to run his transport system, but coal trucks move openly on the roads of Meghalaya without consequences. How can anyone conclude that this coal is legal?” he asked.

Basaiawmoit alleged that such illegal activities cannot thrive without protection from influential quarters. “For sure, we can come to a conclusion—how can a common man be able to engage in these illegal activities without support from people in power?” he said.

Citing repeated National Green Tribunal (NGT) findings that the state government is “not at all serious” about tackling the menace, he urged the Centre to intensify its crackdown. “If the Government of India and central agencies are really concerned, they must increase their activities to ensure those involved in the illegal coal trade are brought to justice,” Basaiawmoit declared.

