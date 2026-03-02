Meghalaya: VPP confident of retaining Shillong seat, rules out outside candidate for by-election

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) has expressed confidence about retaining the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming by-election, asserting that the party has adequate internal leadership and will not field an outsider. VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said the party has enough qualified members who understand its background and origins.

Speaking to media persons, Basaiawmoit said, “We understand the pulse of the people and believe that we will retain the Shillong Parliamentary constituency. We have enough people in the party who are qualified and who understand the background and the origin of the party. I do not think we will have someone from outside the party contest this election.”

The by-election to the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency became necessary following the sudden demise of sitting Member of Parliament Ricky AJ Syngkon, who represented the VPP. Dr Syngkon had secured a decisive mandate in the 2024 general election, defeating Vincent Pala of the Indian National Congress by a large margin.

Dr Syngkon, 54, passed away on February 19, 2026, due to cardiac arrest while playing futsal, leaving the seat vacant and prompting the Election Commission of India to initiate the process for a by-poll.

Also Read: VPP mourns sudden demise of Shillong MP Dr Ricky A.J. Syngkon