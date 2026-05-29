Meghalaya: VPP defers secretariat march until student examinations conclude

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has decided to postpone its proposed agitation programme involving a march and gherao of the Meghalaya Secretariat until the ongoing student examinations conclude, stating that political movements must not disrupt academic activities and the interests of students.

The party's State Executive Committee took the decision during a recent meeting amid growing concerns expressed by students and well-wishers over the possible inconvenience that such a large-scale protest could cause during a crucial examination period across the State.

In a statement, the party said, "The State Executive Committee of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), in its meeting held recently, has decided to organise a movement involving a march and gherao of the Meghalaya Secretariat, Shillong, after the ongoing student examinations are completed, ensuring that academic activities remain uninterrupted."

The party said the decision to defer the agitation reflected its concern for the future and welfare of students appearing for examinations at different levels across Meghalaya.

"The party took the decision after receiving requests from students and well-wishers expressing concern over the inconvenience that such a movement may cause at a time when various examinations are being conducted across the State. After careful consideration, the party felt that the interests and future of the students must be given priority," the statement said.

Reaffirming its political stand and commitment to public issues, the VPP maintained that the postponement of the agitation should not be viewed as a dilution of its position on matters concerning the people of the State.

"The VPP reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests, rights, and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya," the party stated.

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