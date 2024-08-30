Meghalaya: VPP Pushes for Reforms to Address Nepotism in MPSC

Shillong: In a bid to address the growing concerns of nepotism in the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC), the Opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) has proposed a series of measures to overhaul the commission’s functioning. During a call-attention motion in the Assembly on Thursday, VPP MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit from Nongkrem highlighted the need for a confidential section within the MPSC to handle sensitive matters like question paper setting. This, he argued, would enable accountability in case of question paper leaks or other irregularities.Basaiawmoit also suggested the establishment of a moderation board to review and refine question papers, thereby detecting errors and mistakes.

Furthermore, he recommended constituting a panel of question setters for different subjects, particularly for Class I posts, to prevent leakages. Additionally, the VPP MLA proposed that the marks allocated for personal interviews for posts with written examinations should be capped at 12.5 percent of the total marks.The VPP chief suggested that the ratio for selection of candidates in the preliminary for the main examination should be 1:10. For the personal interview, he suggested that the ratio should be 1:2, that is, two candidates for one post.

Meanwhile, he was also impressed that he is sure that the CM and MLAs must have received twenty point reformative steps to revamp the MPSC suggested by the KSU, which has recently spearheaded the movement and agitation against the functioning of the MPSC. “I would appeal to the government to consider the twenty-point reformative steps for the complete revamp of the MPSC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Basaiawmoit said that they have witnessed that the notifications issued by the MPSC from time to time were inconsistent. Pointing out the notification issued on August 2, 2019, wherein it was stated that the number of candidates to be called and appear for the main examination shall not be more than ten times the number of vacancies declared.For the personal interview, the notification states that the variation ratio shall be 1:10 to 1:25 depending on the post advertised.

Again on February 11 2022, the same formula was applied that the variation ratio was 1:10 for the main to 1:25 for personal interview. But Basaiawmoit pointed out that as per notification issued on July 18, 2023, by the commission, it states that the number of candidates to sit or appear for the main examination shall not be more than 15 times as per the number of vacancies advertised, and for the personal interview, the ratio is 1:2:5 of the declared post. Replying to a call attention motion in the Assembly, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that the new SOPs aim to streamline the recruitment process, ensuring transparency and timeliness. As per the new guidelines, the MPSC, District Selection Committees (DSCs), and departmental selection committees will be required to declare results within six months from the date of advertisement.The Chief Minister emphasized that these SOPs will be strictly monitored by administrative secretaries, Heads of Departments (HODs), district heads, and sub-divisional level officials to prevent delays. He attributed the previous delays to various factors, including departments taking excessive time to notify vacancies, leading to postponed promotions and recruitment.

