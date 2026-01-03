Meghalaya youth felicitated ahead of Viksit Bharat Dialogue 2026

SHILLONG: The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with My Bharat Kendra, organized a Meet and Greet programme at Lok Bhavan, Shillong, for youth delegates selected for the National Youth Festival – Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2026. The Governor of Meghalaya, C. H. Vijayashankar, interacted with and felicitated the delegates, encouraging them to embrace leadership rooted in character, discipline and service.

The Governor urged the youth to use the national platform to contribute ideas for a Viksit Bharat and highlighted the inspiring journey of NCC cadet Rifiness Warjri, who summited Mount Everest at the age of 20. Meghalaya secured representation in the Design for Bharat track through NIT Shillong students Nishant Kumar Singh and Necharika Singh, who developed a Smart Braille Watch for the visually impaired.

A total of 25 youth from Meghalaya have been selected for VBYLD 2026 through a rigorous multi-stage national selection process. Additionally, 23 youth artists will participate in cultural performances, while others will compete in declamation, poetry and painting. The selected delegates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 11 January 2026 during the National Youth Festival at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. (PIB)

