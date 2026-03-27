Meghalaya Youth Leader Questioned Over Alleged Inflammatory Speech

Shillong: Roy Kupar Synrem, President of the Hynniewtrep Youths' Council and Chairman of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO), appeared before the Investigating Officer at Sadar Police Station on Thursday in connection with an FIR over an allegedly inflammatory speech.
Authorities say the remarks carry the potential to disturb public order and trigger communal tension in the state.
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The case traces back to a speech Synrem delivered at Motphran on March 11, during a solidarity gathering organised by CoMSO in support of the Achik community.
Certain remarks from the speech were widely circulated on social media, drawing the attention of law enforcement. An FIR was subsequently registered, citing concerns over the possible impact of the statements on inter-community relations.
Speaking to reporters outside the police station after his appearance, Synrem acknowledged the remarks and explained the context.
"There was a particular word or phrase that has been circulated on social media, the content of which has reached various people," he said.
He confirmed that the FIR alleges his statement at Motphran targeted a particular religion. Synrem also acknowledged saying that the Hynniewtrep people would take up "swords or any material" to stand alongside the Achik community in the Garo Hills against illegal immigration.
"This statement may create disharmony, disturb peace and tranquillity, and lead to a situation where there could be communal problems between two groups," he admitted.
Authorities have been closely monitoring the situation since the speech gained traction online. Synrem's summoning signals that law enforcement is treating the matter with considerable seriousness, given the sensitivity of inter-community relations in the region.
No further details about the next steps in the investigation were immediately available.