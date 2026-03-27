Meghalaya Youth Leader Questioned Over Alleged Inflammatory Speech

Speaking to reporters outside the police station after his appearance, Synrem acknowledged the remarks and explained the context.

"There was a particular word or phrase that has been circulated on social media, the content of which has reached various people," he said.

He confirmed that the FIR alleges his statement at Motphran targeted a particular religion. Synrem also acknowledged saying that the Hynniewtrep people would take up "swords or any material" to stand alongside the Achik community in the Garo Hills against illegal immigration.

"This statement may create disharmony, disturb peace and tranquillity, and lead to a situation where there could be communal problems between two groups," he admitted.