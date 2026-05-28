Meghalaya’s low PGI score highlights structural gaps in school education

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's poor performance in the national Performance Grading Index (PGI) highlighted deep structural challenges in the state's school education system, with Education Department Advisor HM Shangpliang attributing the low ranking to systemic weaknesses rather than a lack of student talent.

Shangpliang said the state scored around 417 out of 1000 due to weak learning outcomes, poor foundational literacy and numeracy, teacher shortages, inadequate monitoring and infrastructural deficiencies in schools. He also pointed to high dropout rates, difficult connectivity in remote areas and teacher-related challenges.

He said the government had initiated school rationalisation and continued to invest in educational reforms and infrastructure to improve learning outcomes and strengthen the education system.

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