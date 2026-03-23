Meghalaya's Monthly Farmers' Market Puts Strawberries and Sesame in the Spotlight

Strawberries, bananas, and sesame seeds took centre stage at the third edition of Meghalaya's Monthly Farmers' Market, held at the Directorate of Fisheries parking lot in Risa Colony, Shillong — as the state's farm-to-consumer initiative continues to gain momentum.
Organised by 1917 iTEAMS under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, with support from the Meghalaya Farmers' (Empowerment) Commission, the market drew farmers from multiple districts who brought fresh, seasonal, and organically grown produce from the hills directly to urban buyers.
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The market is built around a straightforward idea — let farmers sell directly to consumers, remove intermediaries, and ensure fair pricing on both ends.
Aligned with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's push for farmers' welfare, the platform has become a visible part of Meghalaya's effort to strengthen rural-urban market linkages and expand access for small and marginal growers.
For many participating farmers, the market has been transformative.
Fillgida Lynshiang, a strawberry farmer and member of the Pynroishaphrang Self-Help Group (SHG), described the experience in straightforward terms. "This day and event are like a blessing to me and the SHG as a whole, as we got a chance to bring our produce and sell it," she said, expressing optimism about better earnings and visibility going forward.
The market's reach extends beyond commercial transactions. Amebada Nancy Nongspung of Bethany Society highlighted its role in community empowerment.
"With the support of the government in organising this farmers' market, it is very good for us. We are getting the opportunity to empower persons with disabilities, women, and many people from various rural villages," she said.
The integration of SOMOI — a hyperlocal online platform — has added a digital dimension to the market, enabling bulk procurement directly from farmers beyond the event day.
SOMOI founder Basanti Devi noted a steady rise in demand across successive editions, pointing to how digital tools are working alongside the physical marketplace to maximise farmer revenues.
The event also featured a live kitchen curated by members of the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, offering visitors dishes built around the featured crops. Live performances by artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project added a cultural dimension to the day.
Beyond its immediate commercial value, the recurring market is increasingly seen as a structural intervention in Meghalaya's agricultural supply chain — one that builds farmer autonomy, ensures more predictable income streams, and works toward a more self-sustaining rural economy.