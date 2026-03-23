Meghalaya's Monthly Farmers' Market Puts Strawberries and Sesame in the Spotlight

Strawberries, bananas, and sesame seeds took centre stage at the third edition of Meghalaya's Monthly Farmers' Market, held at the Directorate of Fisheries parking lot in Risa Colony, Shillong — as the state's farm-to-consumer initiative continues to gain momentum.

Organised by 1917 iTEAMS under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, with support from the Meghalaya Farmers' (Empowerment) Commission, the market drew farmers from multiple districts who brought fresh, seasonal, and organically grown produce from the hills directly to urban buyers.

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