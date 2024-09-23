Meghalaya's Sanbor Shullai Seeks Assam CM's Urgent Intervention in Transport Dispute

SHILLONG: BJP MLA and leader Sanbor Shullai has vociferously condemned the stated threat by the All Assam United Motor Transport Association to shut transport services to Meghalaya.

He said that this is objectionable because all the North Eastern states, over the years, have stood in brotherly lines. Cultural, economic, and social ties have defined this bond between these states.

Shullai called attention to the need to maintain congruous and smooth relations between states through cooperation and cohesiveness among Northeastern states. He underlined how essential transportation is to people residing in such regions as it plays a significant role through interdependence on services like motor transport within daily life and commerce.

The MLA has approached Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, directly and appealed to him to take suo moto cognizance of the issue. This does suggest that Shullai is assured that the Assam government under his leadership can sort this one amicably and prevent further disruption between the two states.

Sanbor Shullai has appealed that the transportation deadlock, which has been between Assam and Meghalaya in recent times should be brought to a friendly end as the issue was driven by the tensions of local taxi associations.

The deadlock sprung up after the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association sought restrictions on Assam's tourist taxi from plying in Meghalaya, raising the concern that local business is being affected.

Even Shullai, while condemning the situation outright, believes that resolution should be sought through mutual understanding and cooperation. The idea is to look at successful models of inter-state cooperation, particularly in Sikkim and Darjeeling, where similar issues have been handled in ways that ensure mutual benefit for both sides.

These regions have effectively balanced local interests while helping to ease the flow of tourism-a very crucial economic driver for the Northeast.

Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Shullai feels that, in order to enhance tourism activities, upgrading local infrastructure and delivery services to tourists in the state could happen. According to him, the state needs to upgrade facilities and ensure that these tourism activities are sustainable and profitable sectors for the local economy.