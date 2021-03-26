Minister Prestone Tynsong laid foundation stone to upgrade road project in East Khasi Hills

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong today laid a foundation stone of the World Bank-funded Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) for upgradation of Mawmaram-Nongthliew-Mawmih-Mawlyndep Road (41.527 km) at a programme held at St. Theresa Secondary School, Mawlaingut, East Khasi Hills. The project was sanctioned at an amount of 64.12 crores for the construction of the road which is expected to be completed in the year 2023.

Addressing the function as the chief guest, Minister Tynsong reiterated the commitment of the Government to bring about all-round development in the State right from the grassroots level. He opined that agricultural, farming and tourism activities will get a fillip after the road is completed.

Stating that although the land-tenure system that exists in the State often poses a challenge to developmental activities, he was hopeful that with concerted efforts of the Government and land owners, a visible change will be seen in this area in the future, particularly with the coming up of the Shillong-Western Bypass project for which the survey work has been completed.

Speaking on the occasion as the guest of honour, the Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh lauded the efforts of the PWD Department for initiating various road projects in the State. Stressing the importance of rural connectivity, he said that such projects will help in addressing various difficulties faced by the villagers particularly those relating to accessing timely healthcare services.

