MLA's outbursts create scene in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The issue raised by the Opposition on whether the State government is contemplating to raise the upper-age limit for aspirants of government jobs turned out to be quite theatrical in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The typical emotional outbursts of Adelbert Nongrum -- the president and lone MLA of KHNAM (Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement) -- prompted the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and finally the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh to intervene.

During the session on supplementary questions, Nongrum spoke about his concern about the job aspirants with spirited emotional zeal. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma replied, ''The proposal to consider the upper-age relaxation for appointments in the Government sector is under consideration".

However, the KHNAM legislator continued with his action. Reacting to the emotional outbursts of the KHNAM legislator, Chief Minister said, "Ask questions and put away your emotions. Besides, when the answer has been already given, keep your dramatics behind." However, Nongrum kept on insisting with his arguments in an emotional manner and in the same raised decibel. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also appealed to the KHNAM legislator, "Leave your emotions and maintain the decorum of the House."

The Speaker of the House finally directed Nongrum to resume his seat while requesting him to maintain the decorum and discipline of the House.

Later, Nongrum apologised.

