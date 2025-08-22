M’laya targets completion of smart city projects within a year

Correspondent

Shillong: Meghalaya Government is targeting to complete all the projects under Smart City Mission within one year. Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Urban Affairs Sniawbhalang Dhar said most of the smart city projects are either completed or under progress. “May be hopefully within one year likely all the projects should be completed,” he asserted. According to Dhar, around 15-17 smart city projects are currently being implemented, each with different timelines. Asked on specific progress, Dhar informed that the parking project near the Additional Secretariat is almost completed. “May be maximum may be four to the five months it will be completed,” he said.

