MSME Mentor Development Programme Successfully Conducted in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Directorate of Commerce & Industries, Government of Meghalaya, is organizing a four-day MSME Mentor Development programme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong. This initiative is part of the ongoing capacity-building intervention under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the World Bank.

The programme, commencing on Thursday, at IIM Shillong is designed to groom and empower 50 progressive entrepreneurs from across the State. These individuals have been carefully nominated by the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC) and will undergo intensive training to become mentors for other budding entrepreneurs. By developing a robust mentorship network, the programme aims to foster growth and innovation within Meghalaya’s MSME sector, which is a key driver of economic development.

As part of the RAMP scheme, this initiative aligns with the broader mission to enhance MSME performance across India. The collaboration with IIM Shillong-an Institute of National Importance ensures that the participants will benefit from worldclass instruction, gaining insights into modern business strategies, leadership, financial management, and market expansion techniques.

Speaking about the programme, Shashank Dash, State Project Lead, State Programme Implementation Unit, RAMP, Meghalaya, said, “This mentor development programme is an integral part of our efforts to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in Meghalaya. Through this initiative, we aim to create a network of experienced mentors who will guide and support new entrepreneurs, ensuring sustainable growth and success.”

The event will see the participation of industry experts, IIM faculty, and government officials, creating a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and mentorship. This capacity-building effort is expected to have a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial landscape of the state, stated a press release.

