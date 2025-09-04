Mukul Sangma accuses government of undermining ADCs, questions salary crisis handling

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma has come down heavily on the state government, accusing it of deliberately weakening the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and abdicating its constitutional responsibility.

Highlighting the prolonged salary crisis faced by ADC employees, Dr. Sangma said staffs have gone without pay for the last 43 months, soon to become 44. He criticised the government’s stance, saying instead of providing a breakthrough, it has “shrugged off its responsibility and washed its hands” of the crisis.

Dr. Sangma also raised concerns over the government’s decision to directly pay ADC employees from November 1, terming it a unilateral move that infringes on the autonomy of the councils. “Do they have a hidden agenda to weaken the district councils slowly?” he asked, questioning why no consultations were held with the ADCs before such a decision.

Calling the move “irony at its peak,” the former Chief Minister said the government was sending contradictory signals. “On one hand, they claim ADC employees are not their responsibility, yet on the other, they are deciding on salaries without the councils’ knowledge,” he remarked.

Dr. Sangma warned that such insensitivity undermines the constitutional mandate and relevance of the ADCs, urging the government to address the crisis with seriousness and transparency.

