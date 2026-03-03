Mukul Sangma Warns of Geopolitical Risks on India's North East Border

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma has raised concerns over the geopolitical pressures facing India's North East, warning that the region's international boundaries demand a broader strategic lens — not just a security-focused one.
Sangma's remarks come at a time of notable political shifts in neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar, and amid growing global concerns over proxy conflicts in volatile border regions.
The senior Congress leader argued that India's borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar cannot be assessed through a narrow security prism alone.
He stressed that the evolving situation in neighbouring countries calls for a more comprehensive and coordinated national response — one that goes well beyond conventional border management.
Sangma underscored the urgent need for seamless coordination between North Eastern states and the Union government to protect national interests effectively.
His remarks point to a wider concern shared by many in the region — that fragmented responses to cross-border challenges could leave critical vulnerabilities unaddressed.
