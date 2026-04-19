Nationalist Congress Party Links Women’s Quota to Youth Issues in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Projecting the Women's Reservation Bill as a defining political and ideological plank, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sharpened its pitch for gender empowerment while expanding its organisational footprint in Meghalaya, with National Youth President Dhiraj Sharma on Saturday linking the proposed legislation to broader concerns of youth development, unemployment, and rising substance abuse in the State. The remarks came as part of the launch of a six-month youth membership drive, signalling the party's attempt to consolidate its base while foregrounding issues of representation and governance as key electoral narratives.

Addressing the party workers, Sharma reiterated the party's endorsement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, advocating a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, while criticising Opposition parties for resisting the Bill.

He said, "We have all witnessed how the Women's Reservation Bill was opposed, despite widespread public support and the hope that it would enhance women's representation and empowerment. Had the Bill been passed, it would have significantly strengthened the role and influence of women in governance. However, the Opposition chose to resist it. Such opposition cannot be viewed merely as dissent against a policy or a party; rather, it reflects a disregard for women and the larger matrishakti, which is deeply concerning. If the Women's Reservation Bill had been enacted, it would have marked a substantial step forward in empowering women and amplifying their representation across the country. In contrast, our party, the NCP, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to women's empowerment by entrusting leadership roles to women. This reflects our belief that meaningful empowerment comes through active participation and leadership. Had the Bill been passed in the Lok Sabha, it would have further strengthened women's presence in political decision-making nationwide. Those who opposed it have, in effect, stood against the aspirations of women, and such positions will continue to be strongly contested. A political party that fails to strengthen its organisational structure cannot aspire to form a stable government. Only a strong and cohesive organisation can effectively serve the people and address their concerns. One of the most pressing challenges facing Meghalaya today is the growing issue of substance abuse. A significant section of the youth is increasingly falling into the grip of addiction, which poses a serious threat to the state's future. It is imperative that we prioritise efforts to guide our youth away from such influences. The youth of Meghalaya possess immense potential and are capable of shaping the future of the nation. To realise this potential, comprehensive drug awareness campaigns must be undertaken, highlighting both the dangers of addiction and the opportunities available to young people. Often, youth turn towards substance abuse due to a lack of opportunities. Unemployment remains a major challenge, and despite their capabilities, many young individuals find themselves without access to adequate education and meaningful employment."

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