NECTAR Inaugurates Common Facility Centre under PM-DevINE Scheme at Ribhoi, Meghalaya

Ribhoi, Meghalaya | September 05, 2026

The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated a Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Umsiang Village, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya.

The CFC has been established by NECTAR with funding support from the Ministry of DoNER under the PM-DevINE scheme.

The facility aims to convert banana pseudostem, an agricultural by-product often discarded after harvest, into value-added products such as natural fibre, biodegradable sheets and handmade paper, while promoting skill development, entrepreneurship and sustainable rural livelihoods.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Umesh Waghmare, Hon’ble Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Shri Satinder Kumar Bhalla, ITS, Secretary, North Eastern Council (NEC); Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), along with senior officials and representatives of Central and State Government organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, Director General, NECTAR, highlighted the potential of banana pseudostem as a valuable resource for sustainable production and rural enterprise. He emphasised the scope for replicating the model across the Northeast to support environmental sustainability, income generation and economic development.

Following the unveiling of the CFC plaque, the dignitaries toured the facility, witnessed live demonstrations and interacted with local entrepreneurs, farmers and self-help groups. The NECTAR team demonstrated banana fibre extraction machinery, showcasing the facility’s operational readiness.

The CFC marks an important step towards sustainable utilisation of agricultural resources, strengthening rural livelihoods, promoting entrepreneurship and creating new opportunities for skill development and income generation across the region.