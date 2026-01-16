NEHU crisis: State can only act as mediator, says CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said the state government can only play the role of a mediator in the ongoing crisis at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), stressing that direct intervention is limited as the institution falls under the Central government. Describing the situation as “very unfortunate”, the Chief Minister said the prolonged deadlock has been severely affecting students and employees, particularly casual workers, making the issue both sensitive and complicated for the state administration. “Yeah, it’s very unfortunate. What’s happening in NEHU is affecting students and the people working there. This seems to be a kind of deadlock situation as of now,” Sangma said, adding that the state government has been engaging at multiple levels to help resolve the impasse. “I have been talking at different levels to the Union ministry and to the minister himself and others, even to NEHU. But if you are aware, NEHU is a body under the Central government, so it is a very sensitive issue for us to get directly involved in,” he stated.

Reiterating the state’s limited role, Sangma said the government can only act as a mediator, which, he noted, is exactly what it has been attempting to do. “We can only play the role of mediation between the two, which is what we have been doing,” he said, pointing out that even mediation has its limitations when consensus is lacking. “But even while we mediate, when we give certain recommendations and suggestions, we need support from all sides to move forward with those suggestions. Sometimes, because of the ground situation, that is not possible, and complications arise again.” Calling the situation at NEHU increasingly complex, Sangma said, “This is what is being seen in NEHU, so it is becoming very complicated and difficult for us, as it is a Central government institution, to get directly involved in.” However, he asserted that the state government has not stepped back from its efforts.

“So we are doing our best. Even as we speak today, I think the education minister is in talks with some of the officials from NEHU, trying to find a solution to this deadlock that we are facing. We are doing our best, and we will continue to try our best,” he said.

Also read: NEHU students meet Governor, flag administrative and financial crisis