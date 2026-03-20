NEHU Students Land Research Papers in Top Global Journals, Putting Northeast India on Science Map

Shillong: Postgraduate students from North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong have earned international recognition for their research work, with three studies published in leading global scientific journals spanning public health, vaccine development, and drug discovery.

The achievement marks a significant moment for higher education and scientific research in the Northeast, and reflects NEHU's growing standing as a centre for advanced bioinformatics and computational biology.

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