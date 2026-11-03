Nelly, Khalid, and Swae Lee Bound for India: Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival Announces Epic 2026 Lineup

Shillong: The streets of Meghalaya’s capital are beginning to transform into a dreamy pastel paradise as the highly anticipated autumn blooms arrive, signaling the countdown to the official Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026. Scheduled for November 20 and 21, 2026, this year's mega-event is themed "Year of Generations," intentionally bridging the gap between nostalgic eras and contemporary global youth trends.

Organised by the state’s tourism department alongside management agency Rockski, the multi-day carnival will take place at the Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong. Organisers shifted the location following overwhelming public demand to return to the expansive Bhoirymbong arena, ensuring seamless crowd management for the expected 50,000+ attendee footfall.

The star-studded 2026 music lineup splits its sub-genres across generations. Day 1 will cater to Millennials and Y2K-era music fans, headlined by R&B legend Nelly, alongside pop-punk band Boys Like Girls, Darshan Raval, and ALTEGO. Day 2 transitions fully into contemporary Gen Z trends, bringing Grammy-nominated singer Khalid, multi-platinum rapper Swae Lee, global electronic powerhouse Galantis, and breakout vocalist Elliot James Reay.

Paving the way for the live concerts, the festivities officially kick off early on November 19 with the prestigious International Music Summit hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott Shillong.

Beyond the audio-visual experience, the festival is introducing the massive Cherry Blossom FIT CHECK Contest, a fashion and self-expression exhibition featuring a whopping ₹20 lakh prize pool designed to celebrate regional creativity. Traditional food markets showcasing indigenous Khasi fruit wines, bamboo handicrafts, and local delicacies will also line the venue perimeter.

"Shillong in bloom feels like a piece of a dream, but this year's edition is shaping up to be our biggest cultural escape yet," stated a representative from the festival's management team. "By combining international chart-toppers with the unparalleled beauty of Meghalaya's pink hills, we are solidifying the state’s position as India's ultimate destination for music and nature tourism."