NESO Backs Electoral Roll Revision Only If It Targets Illegal Voters, Says Chairman

Jyrwa was equally clear that NESO's backing is not unconditional. If the revision exercise falls short of its core objective — or is seen as a formality rather than a genuine cleansing of the rolls — the organisation would view it as a failure to address a long-standing demand of indigenous communities in the Northeast.

The student body has consistently positioned the issue of doubtful voters as closely linked to its broader concerns around demographic change, illegal immigration, and the protection of indigenous identity in the region — concerns that also underpin its ongoing demand for the Inner Line Permit across all northeastern states.

For now, NESO is watching — and its judgment on the SIR will rest squarely on the results it produces.