NIT chief and director meet Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan

Shillong: Sunil Alagh, Chairman of the Board of Governors, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya, along with Prof. Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director of NIT Meghalaya, paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan, at Raj Bhavan today.

During the meeting, Alagh and Prof. Mahanta discussed various initiatives and developments at NIT, highlighting the institution's commitment to advancing technical education and fostering innovation. The governor commended their efforts and extended his best wishes for the continued success of NIT and its leadership.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Harish Chandra Chaudhary, IFS, was also present, a press release said.

