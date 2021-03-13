No explosion or leakage in the uranium repository pit: CM Conrad K Sangma

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday informed the State Assembly that there was no explosion or leakage in the uranium repository pit in Nongbahjynrin area of South West Khasi Hills district. The statement of the Chief Minister assumed significance in view of the hue and cry raised by the anti-uranium groups recently.

Disclosing about the response of the government soon after the incident was reported in the media, the Chief Minister stated there have been five investigations that were carried out. The Superintendent of Police South West Khasi Hills sent a police team to the site immediately to ascertain if any explosion actually occurred and it was reported that there was no explosion, stated Sangma. He added that the following day (September 22, 2020), the District Administration deputed a magistrate and the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the report submitted by the team stated that there was no explosion.

He also informed that as per the report, the whole village is completely unaware about any explosion or leakage from the two repository tanks. It has been found that there are two small holes in one of the tank which appeared to be intentionally dug but there is no leakage.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma presents Rs 1,570-crore deficit Budget

Also Watch: BJP workers join AJP ahead of Assembly Polls







