No religion in politics, says Meghalaya BJP unit chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: BJP Meghalaya unit chief spokesperson, Mariahom Kharkrang has said that religion does not play a role in politics in the state.

Kharkrang was responding to a query on the recent comments made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blaming a particular religion for the loss of the party and its allies in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur. "None of the religious groups amongst the Christians irrespective of denominations propagate any particular candidate or party," the state BJP chief spokesperson said.

He admitted that on the eve of elections Churches hold special prayers so that God give wisdom to the electorates to choose the right candidate and party.

"With full confidence I can say that none of the Church are in support of a particular candidate or party," Kharkrang told reporters.

