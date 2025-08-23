No room for theatrics in hawker relocation plan, assures Ampareen Lyngdoh

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Cabinet Minister in the MDA Government and NPP legislator from East Shillong, Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, has affirmed that the state government will adopt a careful and structured approach in addressing the relocation of hawkers from Laitumkhrah, ruling out any form of theatrics or public confrontation.

Speaking on the issue, Lyngdoh said the government has already devised a comprehensive strategy to deal with street vending across the city. “The state government has a plan of action. This is not only about Laitumkhrah but about the entire city. We need a calculated, targeted, and focused solution to this problem,” she emphasized.

While acknowledging the sensitivities involved, she stressed that confrontation with vendors is not the way forward. “I do not want to rub words with vendors. People are looking to the government for solutions, and we need to fix it,” she said.

Highlighting the complexities of the issue, Lyngdoh questioned the very framework of obligations and enforcement. “How do we fix this? Who defines these obligations? Who is eligible for government action? These are very complex matters,” she noted.

She urged patience, underscoring that premature announcements or speculation would be irresponsible. “As a responsible citizen, I will not divulge premature information. People must be patient,” she added.

Lyngdoh also cautioned against escalating tensions, pointing out that livelihoods were at stake. “We are dealing with human lives. The government is sympathetic, but there will be no drama. We have seen how emotions can spiral, but that will not happen here,” she asserted.

Calling for collective responsibility, the Minister appealed to the public to participate in shaping the solution. “I cannot do this alone. We are working hard, and public cooperation is essential,” she said.

She further reminded that any action must be mindful of judicial oversight. “My durbar is preparing a plan of action. Judicial intervention is always within reach of citizens, and we must act cautiously,” Lyngdoh concluded, expressing hope that the streets of Laitumkhrah would eventually mirror the organized and decongested look of Khyndailad.

