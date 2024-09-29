Northeast Conclave held by Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society

Shillong: A one day Northeast Conclave is held today organized by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) in collaboration with The/Nudge Institute, Bangalore. The theme of the Conclave is strengthening ecosystems for inclusive development of the most excluded and aims to convene stakeholders, State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) of North-East States, sector experts, academicians, policymakers and Civil Societies to deliberate on strategies for developing a robust ecosystem for inclusive development of the Most Excluded/ Poorest of the Poor (PoP) in the NE region.

The Conclave is graced by the presence of IFS,Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development Government of India, Charanjit Singh, as the chief guest and Minister Power, Community and Rural Development, Goverment of Meghalaya, A.T Mondal, stated a press release.

